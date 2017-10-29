MSP Posts Across the State Hold Drug Take-Back Day

Every year the Michigan State Police Post holds one or more drug take back days.

This Saturday was one of those days, allowing people to bring in old or unused prescription drugs to local MSP Posts.

The posts are only allowed to take pills, no liquids, powders, needles or anything requiring advanced care to dispose.

Troopers say its important for people to be able to properly dispose of medication they don’t need.

If you missed drug take back day, you can always anonymously take them into a local MSP post and drop them off at anytime.