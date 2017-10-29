Man Killed, Another Injured After Crash in Isabella County

A man is dead after crashing his car in Isabella County.

At around 2:12 Saturday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a one car accident on northbound US-127 near River Road in Union Township.

Deputies say a passerby reported debris in the road and damage to a guardrail.

When he looked further, he found a vehicle that had rolled down into the median.

The passerby called 911 and said one man was out walking around, while another was trapped in the vehicle.

First responders arrived on scene a short time later and began the process of removing the driver from the vehicle.

A local wrecker was also called to assist with stabilization of the vehicle.

First responders were able to free the driver and took him to a local hospital.

The driver, identified as 28 year-old Jeffrey Arnold of Shepherd, died a short time later.

The passenger, 23 year-old Markes Gadlen of Pompeii, refused treatment and did not go to the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.