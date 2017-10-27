New Documentation Says Enbridge Knew of Damage to Line 5 Pipeline in 2014

Michigan Authorities are concerned after learning that Enbridge knew about the damage to the protective coating on Line 5 years before they said they did.

As recent as this past March Enbridge Energy, the Canadian Company that operates the pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac called Line 5 – said that they knew of no concerns about the coating of the line.

However, documentation from 2014 indicates that Enbridge knew of the damage three years ago.

The damage to the coating happened when Enbridge was installing anchors meant to better secure the pipeline to the lake bottom.

Pressure tests have confirmed the structural integrity of the line, but the coating is still a concern because of how it helps to protect the pipeline.

State agencies are also concerned because some of the damage was caused by Enbridge’s own actions.

Enbridge has requested permits to install additional anchors along the line, and the state has asked for more information from the company before deciding.

The DNR Director has said this finding demonstrates a need for greater oversight where Line 5 is concerned. He also said that the DNR will seek mechanisms in the future that ensure increased communication and stewardship on the part of Enbridge.