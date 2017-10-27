MSP Staff Head to Puerto Rico to Assist with Relief Efforts

MSP Personnel are headed to help with relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

It was announced on Friday that two MSP Staff Members are headed to Puerto Rico to help provide logistical resourcing support.

The personnel are being deployed as part of a request for out-of-state support that was made.

The staff will work with the Government of Puerto Rico to obtain and manage emergency assistance from other states. This will include reaching out to states with available resources, coordinating incoming resources, and support the resources already on the ground.

Michigan resources have been deployed to support past recovery efforts after hurricanes, including Katrina, Irene, and Irma.