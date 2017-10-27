Loose Trailer Causes Crash in Leelanau County

POSTED October 27, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A trailer that came loose caused a crash in Leelanau County.

The crash happened on Thursday shortly before noon on South Lake Leelanau Drive, south of O’Brien Road in Suttons Bay Township.

On arrival emergency personnel found a silver Pontiac that was off the road with extensive damage.

A utility trailer was embedded into the side of the car.

1027JOD - PhotoLee2An investigation found that a GMC was towing a trailer that as the GMC took a curve the trailer broke free, crossed the center line, and crashed into the Pontiac.

No one was injured in the accident.

The driver of the GMC, a 59-year-old Traverse City woman, was ticketed for having improper safety chains on the trailer.

