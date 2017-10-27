One Killed Another Critically Injured in Osceola County Crash
An Osceola County man is dead after a crash in Evart Township.
The accident happened around quarter before 6 in the morning on Friday on 80th Avenue north of 1 Mile Road.
When they arrived they found that a Ford Focus and a Saab had collided head on.
The driver of the Ford, 57-year-old Terry McCauley, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Saab, a 20-year-old from Mecosta County, was flown to Butterworth in Grand Rapids where they are listed in critical condition.
The accident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.