One Killed Another Critically Injured in Osceola County Crash

An Osceola County man is dead after a crash in Evart Township.

The accident happened around quarter before 6 in the morning on Friday on 80th Avenue north of 1 Mile Road.

When they arrived they found that a Ford Focus and a Saab had collided head on.

The driver of the Ford, 57-year-old Terry McCauley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Saab, a 20-year-old from Mecosta County, was flown to Butterworth in Grand Rapids where they are listed in critical condition.

The accident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.