Open House Held at Up North Arts in Cadillac

The Up North Arts held an open house at the Cadillac Community Center to welcome the new addition Wednesday night.

The Up North Arts Community Arts Center is now open and available to the public. The space will be used for classes, activities and after school events.

The Journey to this point took place over the last few years as the need for an art center grew, finally the opportunity and space opened up, and Up North Arts stepped in.

With the help of the Cadillac Senior Center and the community the art center is now open providing new benefits to everyone.

If you missed the open house, you can stop by any time they are open to get a tour.