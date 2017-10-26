Students Help Lay Wreaths at Veterans Graves in Missaukee County

A Wreath laying event was held Thursday morning that invited students to help out.

Held at the Mount View Cemetery, students from McBain were invited out to help lay wreaths on the graves of veterans.

The Veterans Wreath Project started when its founder, John Bevier, learned of other similar events like Wreaths Across America and wanted to bring that to his local community.

Last Year the project focused on Lake City and McBain but this year the project has spread to every cemetery in Missaukee County.

This led to the need to create fifteen hundred wreaths to be placed.

Bevier says this project is important because its a way to honor those who gave their lives from our local communities.

The project is already gathering supplies and volunteers so they can plan for next year.