National Park Service Proposes Plan to Increase Park Entrance Fees

The fee to enter into many of the nation’s most popular National Parks could more than double in some instances during the peak season under a new plan announced by the Department of Interior.

The National Park Service is considered to increase the fees at seventeen parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Yellowstone during the peak season of May through September.

The NPS says the increase would help generate needed revenue for infrastructure improvements at the parks.

The increased fees would generate an estimated additional revenue of $70 million.

During the peak season the entrance fee would increase to $70 for every private, non-commercial vehicle.

A public comment period on this proposal is open from now until November 23rd.

More information on the increase can be found here.

And your comments can be submitted here.