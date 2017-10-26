Consumers Energy Customers to see Refund on December’s Bill

Consumers Energy customers will see a refund on their bills later this year.

That’s after Consumers self implemented a rate increase that was ultimately more than what they were approved to do.

Under Michigan law a utility company can self-implement new rates before the Michigan Public Services Commission approves the increase.

The commission may approve all, or a portion of the increase. And in this case, the commission only approved part of Consumers already implemented increase.

Consumers had asked for an increase of $170 million, but were only approved $113 million.

Because Consumers had already collected on the higher rate, they had collected over $16 million, plus interest, more than they were approved to collect.

Consumers customers will see on average, a refund of $3.45 per residential customer.