Consumers Energy Customers to see Refund on December’s Bill
Consumers Energy customers will see a refund on their bills later this year.
That’s after Consumers self implemented a rate increase that was ultimately more than what they were approved to do.
Under Michigan law a utility company can self-implement new rates before the Michigan Public Services Commission approves the increase.
The commission may approve all, or a portion of the increase. And in this case, the commission only approved part of Consumers already implemented increase.
Consumers had asked for an increase of $170 million, but were only approved $113 million.
Because Consumers had already collected on the higher rate, they had collected over $16 million, plus interest, more than they were approved to collect.
Consumers customers will see on average, a refund of $3.45 per residential customer.