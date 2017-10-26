Driverless Truck Causes Crash

POSTED October 26, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A driverless vehicle caused a crash in Leelanau County.

But it wasn’t a vehicle that was driving itself, but rather a truck that had no one in it.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 on M-22 near Send Road.

Deputies and EMS were called there for the report of a rollover crash.

On scene they found a grey Nissan pickup truck on its on the side of the road.

LeeA Ford pickup that had been parked at Leelanau Fruit for past two weeks, started free rolling down the hill and into the roadway.

The Nissan, driven by a 78-year-old man from Traverse City, was southbound on M-22 when the Ford rolled into the road. He attempted to avoid the Ford, but couldn’t. They collided and the Nissan rolled over.

The 78-year-old was not injured in the crash.

Deputies are not sure why the truck started rolling.

