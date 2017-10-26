Driverless Truck Causes Crash

A driverless vehicle caused a crash in Leelanau County.

But it wasn’t a vehicle that was driving itself, but rather a truck that had no one in it.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 on M-22 near Send Road.

Deputies and EMS were called there for the report of a rollover crash.

On scene they found a grey Nissan pickup truck on its on the side of the road.

A Ford pickup that had been parked at Leelanau Fruit for past two weeks, started free rolling down the hill and into the roadway.

The Nissan, driven by a 78-year-old man from Traverse City, was southbound on M-22 when the Ford rolled into the road. He attempted to avoid the Ford, but couldn’t. They collided and the Nissan rolled over.

The 78-year-old was not injured in the crash.

Deputies are not sure why the truck started rolling.