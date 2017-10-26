Deputies Arrest Man Accused of Entering into Ex’s Home, Assaulting Her

A Grand Traverse County man was arrested for reportedly entering into his ex’s home and assaulting her.

It happened around 8 o’clock Wednesday night at a home in Paradise Township.

Deputies were called there for the report of a home invasion and an assault.

On their way to the scene deputies were advised by dispatch that a 57-year-old man had entered into the home of his 54-year-old ex-fiance and assaulted her.

He had also already fled the scene.

Deputies went to her home and gathered information that showed that the man had entered into the home and assaulted her. He also took and damaged her phone after she tried to contact 911 several times.

She sustained cuts and bruises.

Deputies then went to his home and were able to get him to come outside where he was arrested on charges of home invasion first degree, disabling a telecommunication device, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property.