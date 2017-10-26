Grand Traverse County Man Accused of Assaulting Deputy

Police in Grand Traverse County arrested a man after he is said to have assaulted a deputy.

On Monday deputies responded to a home in Green Lake Township where a 43-year-old man was said to be at the home of woman he was not to have any contact with.

When deputies got to the home they could see the man inside watching TV.

Deputies announced their presence, which is when the man looked at them through the window and walked to the back of the house.

Deputies entered into the home and called out to the man to come out of the back bedroom he was in.

When he came towards the deputies in the hallway they told him he was under arrest. But they say he didn’t listen and kept coming towards them.

He struggled with the deputies when they went to arrest him, hitting a deputy twice in the head.

Deputies had to use their taser before they could take him into custody.

He was arrested on the warrants, which were a contempt of court in reference to a charge of domestic violence for knowingly assaulting a pregnant woman and a civil warrant for child neglect.

He was also arrested for assaulting an officer and resisting and obstructing. A report is being sent to the county prosecutor to review a charge of violating a personal protection order the was in effect to keep him away from the woman in the home.