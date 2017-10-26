Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and City Police Receive New Ballistic Gear

A more than $18,000 grant was awarded by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety.

That grant was used to purchase bullet-proof vests, which will make officers and deputies safer.

A benefit that could come into play if a shooting happens in the county, much like others across the country.

The vests are a much-need improvement for the departments, with the previous vests falling short in the amount of protection.

A tool that would’ve came in handy when a man pulled a rifle on a city police officer back in March.