Public Invited to Tour Remodeled Cadillac Senior Center During “Public Preview” on Friday

Last month we reported on how the Cadillac Senior Center was being remodeled.

Now with the work wrapping up the Senior Center is going to host a public preview of the facility.

This will be held on Friday, October 27th. The Center says they chose Friday in a way to honor the Public Preview that the Naval Reserve held when they built their new building 69-years ago.

The center thanks the Rotary of Cadillac Charity for their help with the remodel.

And not only has the center been remodeled, but the Up North Arts has transformed the east Quonset hut into a community arts center.

The public is welcomed to come see the remodel of the senior center, as well as the new arts center, and the Genealogy Organization from 4 to 9 pm on Friday.