Boyne City Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges Just as Jury is Selected in Trial

A Boyne City man has plead guilty to drug charges, immediately after a jury was selected for his trial.

On July 17th police stopped 27-year-old Justin Stolt. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Officers searched Stolt’s backpack where they say they found a baggie containing a syringe, spoon, cotton balls and what appeared to be drug residue.

The county prosecutor says testing confirmed that the residue was from buprenorphine, which is a controlled substance. It is commonly used in Suboxone, a drug used to help people with heroin addictions.

Stolt did not have a prescription for the drug.

He was charged with possession of buprenorphone, a schedule 3 narcotic.

Stolt was in court on Wednesday where the prosecutor says he entered a guilty as charged plea right after the jury had been selected.

He will be back in court on December 1st for sentencing.