Boyne City Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges Just as Jury is Selected in Trial

POSTED October 25, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A Boyne City man has plead guilty to drug charges, immediately after a jury was selected for his trial.

On July 17th police stopped 27-year-old Justin Stolt. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Officers searched Stolt’s backpack where they say they found a baggie containing a syringe, spoon, cotton balls and what appeared to be drug residue.

The county prosecutor says testing confirmed that the residue was from buprenorphine, which is a controlled substance. It is commonly used in Suboxone, a drug used to help people with heroin addictions.

Stolt did not have a prescription for the drug.

He was charged with possession of buprenorphone, a schedule 3 narcotic.

Stolt was in court on Wednesday where the prosecutor says he entered a guilty as charged plea right after the jury had been selected.

He will be back in court on December 1st for sentencing.

Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!