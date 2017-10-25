Tires and Rims Stolen off Vehicles in Godfrey Chevrolet’s Lot

Tires and rims were stolen right off the vehicles at a Cadillac dealership.

It happened at Godfrey Chevrolet.

MSP Troopers were called there Wednesday morning to investigate a theft.

Sometime during Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning numerous tires and rims were stolen from multiple vehicles on the dealer’s lot.

Troopers think that the suspects may have used a trailer to haul away the stolen items.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious around Godfrey’s lot Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning is asked to call the MSP Cadillac Post or Silent Observer.