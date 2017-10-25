Crews Battle Fire at Home in Luther

Crews were called to a fire in Luther Tuesday night.

That fire happened at a home on Willard Street in the Village of Luther.

Crews were called there around 8:30 at night.

We received this video of crews attacking the fire from a viewer.

On arrival smoke could be seen coming from the windows and doors.

Thankfully no one was in the home at the time.

Firefighters were able to enter into the home and contain the fire quickly.

Part of the home was heavily damaged in the fire, while the rest suffered smoke damage.

Crews were on scene for about two hours battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and still under investigation.