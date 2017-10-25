Gaylord Police Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Person of Interest

Police in Gaylord are asking for your help to identify a person of interest.

The Gaylord Police Department released this video on Wednesday.

They are asking for your help to identify the person seen in the video.

Right now they are not saying why they would like to identify the person. They are calling them only a person of interest in an open criminal investigation.

This means they could be a suspect, witness, or victim.

Anyone who can help identify them is asked to contact the Gaylord Police Department at 989 732 1777.