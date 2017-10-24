School Bus Driver Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student



School Officials and police say analleged misconduct happened while a TBAISD bus was taking students home on October 6th.

That’s when 66 year-old Larry Beutler, a bus driver for Dean Transportation, is said to have touched a student inappropriately.

The incident was caught on security camera, and when both Dean and TBAISD found out, they called police.

Now we’re learning that this was not Beutler’s first time acting inappropriately.

He was previously terminated from TCAPS over another undisclosed incident.

Dean says they were made aware of this, but claim a now former Human Resources employee didn’t relay the information.

TBAISD contracts with Dean for special education transportation in certain counties, and administrators were taken aback by these revelations.

Dean Transportation CEO Kellie Dean says he was shocked and saddened, and that his company has already taken steps to make their buses safer

Larry Beutler is now facing three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd Degree.

If convicted, he could face 15 years in prison for each count.