Mackinac Bridge Authority Discussing Options for Next Year’s Walk

After thousands were turned away from the annual bridge walk this year – the Mackinac Bridge Authority says they are considering other options and discussing them in public meetings.

For the 2017 Bridge Walk the MBA put the walkers safety first and shut down the bridge to all vehicle traffic for the five and a half hour walk.

But this caused the unattended effect of reducing the number of people who were able to complete the walk.

An estimated 25,000 people walked the bridge, compared to the over 30,000 in 2016.

The options that the MBA is discussing at these meetings include starting the walk on both sides of the bridge or changing the starting city.

In the case of having walkers start on both sides, there would be no busing, walkers would start from either side and walk to the midpoint, cross over, and return to their starting city.

However, this means that most walkers will not cross the entirety of the bridge. The option to do so would be open to those who started the walk early enough, however they would need to find their own transportation back to their starting city.

Another option is moving the start from St Ignace to Mackinaw City. Approximately 80% of walkers come from the lower peninsula side and the MBA says this would allow more walkers to begin by immediately being able to start when they arrive in Mackinaw City.

Walkers on the St Ignace side would be bused to Mackinaw City in this option.

The MBA says prior to 1965 the bridge walk alternated starting cites, before being permanently set in St Ignace.

And the final option would be to keep the walk as is, but move the bus loading location and increasing the number of buses.

All the options will be discussed at a public meeting Wednesday starting at 5pm at the Mackinaw City Recreation Complex, or the MBA Board’s Thursday morning meeting.