Second Deer Suspected of having CWD Found in Montcalm County

A second deer in Montcalm County is suspected of having Chronic Wasting Disease.

This was announced by the DNR on Tuesday.

The deer was taken in Montcalm County’s Sidney Township.

A sample is being sent to a USDA lab in Iowa for confirmation. If confirmed this will the 11th confirmed case of CWD in a wild deer in Michigan and less than a month after the 10th case was confirmed.

The DNR says that having a second possible deer within Montcalm County so soon after finding the previous one is a “major concern.”

The deer was taken inside the new CWD Core Zone in Montcalm and Kent Counties.

Right now the zone does not have mandatory deer checks, but starting November 15th and rifle season, there will be one.

The DNR is encouraging hunters in Montcalm County to submit their deer for testing at this time.

A meeting is planned for Wednesday night at the Montcalm County fairgrounds in Greenville to discuss the finding of the disease and the DNR’s plans moving forward.

An early version of this story incorrectly said the deer was in Crawford County.