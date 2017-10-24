Alabama Man Arrested for Drunk Driving in Crawford County

An Alabama man was arrested for drunk driving in Crawford County.

On Monday MSP Troopers stopped a vehicle on the business loop in the city of Grayling.

The vehicle had been crossing over the center line several times.

During the stop troopers found that the driver, a 54-year-old man from Alabama, was drunk at the time.

Troopers found an open can of beer in the center console of the car.

The vehicle was also unlicensed and uninsured.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, no insurance, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He was lodged in the Crawford County Jail.