Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Kalkaska

Police have arrested two people from downstate on drug related charges in Kalkaska.

On Monday police in Kalkaska stopped a car near the intersection of Court Street and Elm Street.

Officers say the car was speeding and had an equipment violation.

During the traffic stop officers arrested both the driver and passenger, who are from Jackson, on multiple drug related charges.

According to the Department of Public Safety, they found one and half ounces of crystal meth, half and ounce of crack cocaine, half an ounce of marijuana, along with many of the items used to make and delivery drugs inside the Mustang.

Officers estimate the drugs to be worth approximately $5800.

The vehicle and over $500 in cash was seized.

The driver, 30-year-old Edward Tuttle was arrested on charges that included delivery, manufacture, or possession of meth and cocaine, which are each 20-year felonies. These charges also carried a second or subsequent offense notice, enhancing the sentencing if convicted.

And the passenger was 33-year-old Tammy Patterson. She also faces the delivery or manufacture of meth and cocaine charges.