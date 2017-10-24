Cheboygan County Police Searching for Driver of Truck from Hit and Run

Police in Cheboygan are looking for help to locate the driver from a hit and run crash.

On Monday a vehicle crashed into a power pole at the corner of Center Street and Western Avenue.

The crash happened sometime around 10:30 at night.

The Department of Public Safety says a dark colored, late model, possible GMC or Chevy pickup hit the pole.

The truck then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety through 911.