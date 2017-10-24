Deputies Investigating Stolen Car that was Found Burned in Wexford County

Police in Wexford County are asking for your help investigating the burning of a stolen car.

On September 15th Fox Toyota of Cadillac says a 2014 Cadillac STS was stolen from their lot.

The vehicle was not found until September 26th, when deputies were called to the report of a burned out car.

The car was in a remote area on a seasonal portion of East 30 Road near South 43 1/2 Road in Haring Township.

The car was parked in the remote area and looked to have been burned intentionally.

Deputies say the fire was set some time before they arrived as the car was completely burned and the metal was no longer hot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.