School Bus Driver Accused of Sex Crimes with Student

A school bus driver in Traverse City has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a Traverse City Area Public Schools student.

The investigation began on Friday October 6th, when a bus aide notified Dean Transportation that a driver was inappropriately interacting with a student.

This happened while waiting for other students to load in the evening.

Dean immediately notified the Traverse City Police, the school, and the child’s mother.

Dean Transportation is contracted by TCAPS to provide provide regional special education transportation services.

The driver, a 66-year-old man from Buckley, was terminated from Dean Monday morning.

The driver had been with Dean since February of this year.

He had previously been employed with TCAPS as a bus driver and resigned before being terminated for unprofessional conduct.

When Dean hired him, they say he passed the background checks and had a clean driving record. But they did receive a state-required reference check from TCAPS that reported his resignation and said that they would not rehire him.

Dean says that the HR assistant who received that letter didn’t flag it or follow up with the HR Director. Dean has terminated the employment of the HR assistant.

When they found this oversight Dean contacted TBAISD and began reviewing all their staff assigned to the district.

The driver was arrested by the Traverse City Police around 1 o’clock Tuesday. He has been charged with three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was arrested without incident and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.