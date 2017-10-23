Petoskey Man Arraigned on Several Charges Following Lengthy Standoff

A man was arrested after barricading himself inside of an apartment for six hours.

It happened in Petoskey this past Friday.

Around 4:30 in the afternoon, the Petoskey Department of Public Safety responded to the Traverse Woods apartment complex on Lafayette Ave for the report of a break-in.

Just after 6 o’clock, an officer found a man that reportedly became aggressive towards the officer.

Police say the man then pulled a knife on the officer.

The officer repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knife, but he refused and was tased twice.

Despite being tased, the man was able to make it back into his apartment and locked the door.

Police secured the apartment complex and began negotiating with the suspect.

He refused to come out of the apartment and police evacuated the other tenants in the building.

Shortly after midnight, the man left his apartment and tried to flee.

The Emergency Response Team intercepted him, but he still refused to comply.

After being tased he was restrained and taken into custody.

He was checked over by medical staff before being lodged in the Emmet County Jail.

A search of him is said to have found three knives and a black semi-automatic style handgun that was determined to be a BB gun.

On Monday, 40-year-old James Delbert Wolf was arraigned in the 90th District Court on multiple charges.

Those include seven counts of assaulting or obstructing police, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.