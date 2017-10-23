Two Arrested For Alleged Meth-Making Operation in Gladwin County

Two people have been arrested for making meth in Gladwin County.

On Monday the Gladwin County Sheriff said that 23-year-old Alex Emigh was arrested on October 9th when he reported into his probation officer.

Emigh, a Gladwin County man, has been charged with operating a meth lab.

And on October 19th 38-year-old Scott William Gadd Sr was arrested in Genesee County and transferred to Gladwin on an outstanding drug warrant.

Gadd has also been charged with manufacturing meth.

Both arrests stem from an investigation that began back in September of the alleged production of meth at a home in Secord Township.

That investigation is still open and police say more charges may follow.