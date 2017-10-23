Four Injured in Crash on US-131 in Mecosta County

Four people were injured in a crash in Mecosta County that happened this weekend.

The accident happened on US-131 South near 22 Mile Road in Mecosta County’s Green Township.

According to the sheriff’s office a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old woman from Traverse City swerved to miss a deer in the road that had already been hit.

She still hit the deer and lost control of her vehicle which was then hit by another vehicle driven by a 50-year-old man from Grandville.

Both vehicles left the roadway and rolled over.

The 50-year-old and two passengers were taken to the Big Rapids Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The 34-year-old was taken to Butterworth in Grand Rapids for treatment of possibly life threatening injuries.