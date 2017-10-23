Meijer Recalls Various Packaged Produce Items Over Listeria Concerns

Meijer has announced the recall of various packaged produce items because they could be contaminated with listeria.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

The recall affects 35 different products sold in the stores. They include prepackaged party trays, three pound bags of vegetables, and salads.

UPC UPC Description 0-0-4548-3 BROCCOLI FLORETS 3 LB 0-0-4566-7 CAULIFLOWER FLORETS 3 LB BAG 0-71651-90035-3 CAULIFLOWER FLORETTS (EDI) 0-71651-90384-2 CAULIFLOWER FLORETTS 0-72668-20001-6 BROCCOLI FLORETS LB 2-13760-00000-9 Markets of Meijer SALAD ROTINI MOZZARELLA MEDLEY 2-17879-00000-4 Markets of Meijer SALAD ROTINI MOZZARELLA MEDLEY 2-19106-00000-9 ASPARAGUS SPEARS 2-19489-00000-9 ASPARAGUS SPEARS WITH GARLIC PARMESAN 2-19744-00000-3 Markets of Meijer SALAD ROTINI MOZZARELLA MEDLEY G&G 2-20185-00000-2 STORE MADE VEGETABLE TRAY 2-20186-00000-1 STORE MADE VEGETABLE TRAY W/DIP 2-20582-00000-1 FIESTA TRAY WITH RED PEPPER HUMMUS 2-20782-00000-9 BRUSSELS SPROUTS SLICES 2-20785-00000-6 ZUCCHINI AND SQUASH COMBO 2-20786-00000-5 ZUCCHINI SQUASH 2-20787-00000-4 MIXED PEPPER BLEND 2-21233-00000-5 CAULIFLOWER FLORETS PLU 4566 2-21234-00000-4 BROCCOLI FLORETS PLU 4548 2-22077-00000-8 VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY LARGE 2-22091-00000-8 VEGETABLE TRAY WITH HUMMUS 2-22097-00000-2 VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY SMALL 2-22098-00000-1 VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY MEDIUM 2-22099-00000-0 VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY LARGE 2-29523-00000-1 PRE-PACKAGED BROCCOLI FLORETS 2-29524-00000-0 PRE-PACKAGED CAULIFLOWER FLORETS 2-29525-00000-9 PRE-PACKAGED CAUL/BROC FLORETS 7-08820-24604-1 CAULI FLORETS 3 LB BAG 7-16519-00356-1 CAULIFLOWER FLORETTS LB 7-16519-01015-6 BROCCOLI FLORETS 3 LB BAG 7-16519-03849-5 CAULIFLOWER FLORETS 7-16519-03871-6 CAULIFLOWER FLORETS 7-19283-76392-1 VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY SMALL 7-19283-76409-6 VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY MEDIUM 7-19283-76412-6 VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY LARGE

They were sold in stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin from September 27th through October 20th.

Meijer was notified by a supplier of the potential contamination after evidence of it was found by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

Customers who bought the product between those dates should stop using it and either throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.