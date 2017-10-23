Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Mourning Loss Of Former K9 Yeff.

A beloved member of the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office has passed away.

The sheriff’s office announced on Monday that over the weekend retired K9 Yeff died.

Yeff served as Sheriff Stern’s partner from 2006 to 2016, when he retired from duty.

At that time Yeff was allowed to live out his retirement with Sheriff Stern and his family.

He remained with his loving family until his passing.

In a Facebook post the sheriff’s office thanked Yeff for his service to the community.