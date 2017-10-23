Alpena County Man Flown to Downstate Hospital Following ORV Accident

An Alpena County man was taken to a downstate hospital after he was found unconscious in the middle of the road.

The incident happened on Sunday on Long Rapids Road, near Hodgins Road in Alpena County’s Long Rapids Township.

MSP Troopers were called to an ORV accident after a passing motorist found the rider, a 56-year-old Lachine man lying in the middle of the road unconscious.

He was first taken to a hospital in Alpena but due to the severity of his injuries, he was taken to a downstate hospital for treatment.

While the accident remains under investigation troopers say alcohol may have been a factor.