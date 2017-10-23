Motorcyclist Injured After Crashing Bike Outside of Camp Grayling

POSTED October 23, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

A motorcycle rider was injured after crashing his bike outside Camp Grayling while another rider was arrested for drunk driving.

According to the MSP troopers were called to the crash on M-93 in front of Camp Grayling in Crawford County.

On scene troopers found a motorcyclist who failed to negotiate the traffic circle in front of the camp, causing him to crash.

The 35-year-old from Owosso wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time and suffered significant head trauma.

He was taken to Munson in Grayling before being transferred to St Mary’s in Saginaw.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in the accident.

Troopers talked with a second motorcycle rider who was not involved in the crash who was found to be drunk at the time.

The 34-year-old Chesaning man was arrested and lodged in the Crawford County Jail.

Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!