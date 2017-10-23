Motorcyclist Injured After Crashing Bike Outside of Camp Grayling

A motorcycle rider was injured after crashing his bike outside Camp Grayling while another rider was arrested for drunk driving.

According to the MSP troopers were called to the crash on M-93 in front of Camp Grayling in Crawford County.

On scene troopers found a motorcyclist who failed to negotiate the traffic circle in front of the camp, causing him to crash.

The 35-year-old from Owosso wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time and suffered significant head trauma.

He was taken to Munson in Grayling before being transferred to St Mary’s in Saginaw.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in the accident.

Troopers talked with a second motorcycle rider who was not involved in the crash who was found to be drunk at the time.

The 34-year-old Chesaning man was arrested and lodged in the Crawford County Jail.