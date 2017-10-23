Roscommon County Deputies Asking Public To Check Cars For Missing Items After Thefts

Deputies in Roscommon County are asking residents of Roscommon to check their vehicles to make sure nothing was stolen.

Sunday night deputies received multiple reports of items stolen from inside vehicles.

Deputies say they already identified and located the suspects and they have been trying to return the stolen property to their rightful owners.

Most of it already has been returned, however, some items remain at the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office waiting to be identified and picked up.

The sheriff’s office asks that residents of the village of Roscommon check their vehicles to see if they were one of the victims.

If you do believe that items were taken from your vehicle contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office.