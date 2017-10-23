Two Arrested During Traffic Stop For Warrants in Kalkaska County
A traffic stop in Kalkaska County lead troopers to a man wanted on drug charges in Florida.
Troopers stopped the vehicle and found that the 20-year-old driver, a woman from Kingsley, had an outstanding warrant in Grand Traverse County.
A rear passenger, a 25-year-old man from Kalkaska, gave troopers a false identity but troopers were able to determine his real identity.
After determining that, he was found to have an outstanding warrant in Kalkaska County along with a fully extraditable drug warrant out of Florida.
Both were lodged in the Kalkaska County Jail.