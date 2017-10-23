Teen Missing From Juvenile Facility Located During Traffic Stop

A missing teen was located after troopers stopped a vehicle in Kalkaska County.

MSP Troopers stopped the vehicle for defective equipment where they found that the driver didn’t have insurance.

Further investigation found that the 16-year-old passenger in the back had two missing person orders out for them.

They were also an escapee from the juvenile facility in Missaukee County.

The teen was placed in a secure Roscommon detention facility.