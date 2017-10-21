CDC: Drug Overdose Death Rates Increasing in Rural Areas

A new study by the Centers for Disease Control reports overdose death rates in rural areas are rising.

According to the CDC, drug overdoses are the leading cause of injury death in the United States, resulting in nearly 52,000 deaths in 2015.

The report analyzed trends in illicit drug use and disorders from 2003-2014 and drug overdose deaths from 1999-2015.

In 1999, drug overdose death rates for urban areas were higher than in rural areas, with 6.4 deaths per 100,000 people versus 4 deaths per 100,000.

The rates converged in 2004, and in 2006 the rural rate began trending higher than the urban rate.

In 2015, there were 17 deaths per 100,000 people in rural areas, remaining slightly higher than the urban death rate of 16.2 per 100,000 people

Urban and rural areas experienced significant increases in the percentage of people reporting drug use as well, however, there were also significant declines in the percentage of people with drug disorders among those reporting drug use.

These trends are based on population, so death rates don’t necessarily translate to increased totals.

In 2015, approximately six times as many drug overdose deaths happened in urban areas than in rural areas.