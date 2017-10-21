Cadillac Laundromat Receives Minimal Damage After Dryer Unit Catches Fire

A late night fire damaged some equipment at a business in Cadillac.

Just after 11 O’Clock, the Cadillac Fire Department responded to the Norge Village Dry Cleaners and Laundromat on North St. for the report of a fire.

Once on scene, firefighters saw smoke and flames through the windows of the business.

All doors to the building were locked, and crews had to break down the front door to get inside.

When they got inside, firefighters immediately began dousing the flames and quickly extinguished the fire.

Crews cleared the smoke from the building and contacted the owner.

Firefighters say a dryer unit had caught fire, but was thankfully contained to only that unit.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.