Grand Traverse County Man In Custody After Assaulting Troopers, Firing Shot

A man is in custody after fighting with troopers and shooting one in the boot.

At around 2:30 Wednesday morning, troopers and EMS were dispatched to a home in Grand Traverse County’s Long Lake Township for a domestic situation and possible drug overdose.

Once on scene, troopers and EMS found a 33-year-old man who was pacing in an aggressive manner and screaming incoherently.

The man did not respond to troopers or EMS personnel, and it was determined that he was a danger to himself and/or others, and needed to be taken into protective

custody to be evaluated.

The man violently resisted arrest, and began fighting the troopers.

While the two troopers were wrestling with the subject to gain control, one of the troopers saw a handgun on the floor between the man’s legs.

The man grabbed the handgun, and before troopers could disarm him, the gun fired, hitting one of the trooper’s boots.

The troopers eventually gained control of the man and placed him under arrest.

It was later determined the handgun was one of the troopers’ firearms.

33 year-old Dustin Jones was taken to Munson Hospital for treatment and, upon release, he was lodged in Grand Traverse County Jail.

He has been arraigned on the charges of Felonious Assault, Resisting and Obstructing Police, and Felony Firearms.