Man Arrested After Lengthy Standoff in Petoskey

A man that barricaded himself inside of an apartment for six hours has been arrested.

At around 4:30 Friday afternoon, the Petoskey Department of Public Safety responded to the Traverse Woods apartment complex at the 200 block of Lafayette Ave for the report of a break-in.

Just after 6 o’clock that evening, an officer made contact with a man that reportedly became aggressive towards the officer.

Police say the man then pulled a knife from his pocket.

The Officer repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knife, but he refused and was tased twice.

Despite being tased, the man was able to make it back into his apartment and locked the door.

Police secured the apartment complex and began negotiating with the man.

The man refused to come out of the apartment and police evacuated the other tenants in the building.

The Emergency Response Team was then called to the scene.

According to police, members of the man’s family were brought in and worked with officers to convince the him to surrender.

Negotiations continued for hours, but the man continued refusing to surrender.

Then, shortly after midnight, the man left his apartment and tried to flee from the building.

The Emergency Response Team intercepted the man, who again refused to comply.

After the man was tased once more, he was restrained and taken into custody.

After being cleared by medical staff, the man was lodged in the Emmet County Jail.

A search warrant was obtained, and officers found three knives and a black semi-automatic style handgun that was determined to be a BB gun.

The 40 year-old man is being charged with one count of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of resisting police.

Police say additional charges are being requested for resisting police.

At this time, the man’s identity is being withheld.