Car Crashes Into Chippewa Hills School Bus Carrying Students

A school bus was involved in a crash in Mecosta County.

It happened at around 7:45 Friday morning at the intersection of M-66 and Arthur Rd. in Sheridan Township.

The Chippewa Hills superintendent says a bus from his district was turning onto Arthur Rd. when it was hit by a car going southbound on M-66.

There were students on the bus at the time.

EMS was called to the scene, but thankfully, no one on the bus was injured.

The Superintendent says the woman driving the car and her child are okay, but were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The bus driver has been suspended per the district’s policy, and the accident is still under investigation.