Chippewa County Man Arrested After Reportedly Sexually Assaulting Child

A man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a minor.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of the alleged assaults.

According to detectives, the assaults happened at several different places over an extended period of time. An investigation lead deputies to a suspect and a search warrant for a home in Kincheloe.

Detectives searched the home and arrested 19 year-old William Mastaw on several charges including, Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree, Producing Child Sexually Abusive Material, and Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes.

The incidents are still under investigation.