Petoskey Woman Arrested After Allegedly Embezzling Over $82,000 From Little League Team

A Petoskey woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling over $80,000 from a little league team.

Troopers from the Gaylord MSP Post arrested 51-year-old Julie Gray on charges of embezzlement over $50,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police began investigating Gray earlier this year. She had served as the treasurer of the Petoskey Little League from July of 2011 to June of 2017.

During that time she is said to have embezzled over $82,000 from the Little League.

She was arraigned in court this week and released on bond.

If convicted Gray faces up to 15-years in prison for the embezzlement and up to 10-years for using a computer to commit a crime.