DNR Plans Town Hall to Announce Next Steps in Addressing CWD

After a deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Montcalm County, the DNR has been working on how they plan to respond.

Now the DNR is planning a town hall meeting to share those next steps with the public.

In September a free range white tailed deer was taken in Montcalm County’s Montcalm Township. This deer tested positive for CWD in October.

This is the 10th free range deer in Michigan to test positive for the disease.

At the meeting DNR veterinarians and specialists will discuss the disease, what it does to deer, and how the DNR has responded since the first deer tested positive in 2015.

The DNR hopes many hunters and members of the public will attend, especially those who hunt or live in the nine townships that make up the new CWD Core Zone.

The meeting will also have plenty of time for questions.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 25th from 6 to 8pm at the Ash Foundation Building at the Montcalm County Fairgrounds in Greenville.