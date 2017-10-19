Northern Michigan Store Closing Its Doors After Decades of Business

After more than three decades of business, a northern Michigan grocery store is closing their doors.

The Interlochen Ric’s Food Center has been a staple of the community for the last 35-years.

But on Thursday the store announced that they will be closing.

Ric’s is a chain of five stores located in Michigan, the other four are in Mt Pleasant, Hemlock, Ithaca, and Rockford.

The store says they will still honor this week’s ad specials, including the fall meat sale.

But over the next few weeks the store will begin to wind down, before finally closing.

The store owners say it has been a pleasure serving the community and they are grateful to all the people who have supported them for the last 35-years.