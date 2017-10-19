Mason County Teen Killed After Hitting Tree

A Mason County teen was killed in a crash Thursday morning.

That accident happened on Hasenbank Road near Stark Road in Mason County’s Free Soil Township.

Deputies were called to the one vehicle crash shortly after 9 in the morning.

On scene they found a Chevy Cavalier that had left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 19-year-old Audrey Miller of Free Soil, was the only person in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation found that Miller was westbound on Hasenbank when she lost control on the dirt road and hit the tree.

The accident is still under investigation.