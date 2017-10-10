Semi Trailer of Scrap Metal Catches Fire on M-115

A semi trailer loaded with scrap heading to Grand Rapids caught fire in Wexford County Thursday afternoon.

Around two in the afternoon on Thursday calls came in of a semi that was on fire on M-115 near 25 Road next to the Wexford County Road Commission.

The truck had been stopped earlier by Transportation Enforcement for their load being too high.

A crew came out to cut the excess metal off with torches.

Once crews were done, something caught fire as the truck went down the road.

The truck pulled onto 25 Rd. and the driver and passenger were able to detach the trailer from the truck.

Four fire departments were called out to help battle the engulfed trailer.

An excavator was called in to remove the metal and help crews knock down the fire.

Crews on scene told us that the fire was difficult to put out as there were many different types of things in the trailer besides the scrap metal.