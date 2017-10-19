Lake City Man Killed in Kalkaska County Accident Identified

We now know the identity of the man killed in the crash in Kalkaska County earlier this week.

At around 12:50 Tuesday afternoon, troopers responded to a crash on M-72 near Wish Bone Road in Kalkaska County’s Bear Lake Township

According to the MSP, a man from Lake City was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the back of a Kalkaska County Road Commission dump truck.

The Road Commission truck was legally stopped with his blinker activated

while waiting to make a left turn when the accident happened.

The driver of the sedan, 21-year-old Zachary Szabo, was pronounced dead on scene by responding paramedics.

The driver of the Road Commission truck received only minor injuries and was taken to Munson in Traverse City for further evaluation.

At this time, police aren’t sure if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.