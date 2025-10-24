Soil Borings Ahead of Future Road Project has MDOT Warning Drivers in Traverse City Area of Potential Delays

Preparation work for a 2019 project in the Traverse City area means drivers will want to plan for delays over the coming days.

MDOT is planning a signal upgrade project in Traverse City that will start in 2019.

But in order to get ready for that project, a contractor needs to perform soil borings at locations throughout the area.

The borings are used to make sure that any future traffic signals have appropriate foundations.

The work will be done at the following locations on these approximate dates (weather dependent):

– US-31/M-37 at South Airport Road, Oct. 23

– US-31/M-37 at 14th Street, Oct. 24

– US-31/M-37 at 7th Street, Oct. 24 and 25

– US-31/M-37 at Front Street, Oct. 25

– M-22/M-72 at M-72, Oct. 26

– US-31/M-37/M-72 at Grandview Parkway, Oct. 27

– US-31/M-37/M-72 at Union Street, Oct. 30

– US-31/M-37/M-72 at Park Street, Oct. 30

– US-31/M-37/M-72 at Front Street, Oct. 31

– US-31/M-37/M-72 at Barlow Street, Oct. 31

– US-31/M-37/M-72 at Garfield Avenue, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1

– US-31/M-72 at Fair Street/College Drive, Nov. 1 and 2

– US-31/M-72 at 8th Street, Nov. 2

– US-31/M-72 at Airport Access Road/Mahan Street, Nov. 2 and 3

The work starts on Monday at US-31/M-37 at South Airport Road, and finishes on November 3rd at US-31/M-72 at Airport Access Road/Mahan Street.

At most of the intersections the work requires lane closures with traffic shifts from 9am until 3 in the afternoon.